Maserati Fuoriserie program launches with three custom-built Trofeos

Italian automaker Maserati (now under the helm of Stellantis) has launched its Fuoriserie customization program for 2022 Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte variants. The brand’s updated Fuoriserie styling collection offers new colors and materials than ever before, enabling owners to create their one-of-kind Maserati vehicle – including the all-new MC20 V6 supercar.

Celebrating the launch of 2022 Fuoriserie are three custom-built Trofeo versions of the Maserati Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli. Of course, all have a Ferrari-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. With that much power, Ghibli Trofeo rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds, while Quattroporte Trofeo achieves the same in 4.5 ticks – enough to become the quickest sedans Maserati has ever made.

Levante Trofeo with intelligent AWD is even faster, breaching 60 mph from a dead stop in about 4.1-seconds. Maserati wouldn’t call it its “trophy car” for no reason, and the brand’s Fuoriserie customization program allows you to create a one-off Trofeo to call your own. Maserati’s custom Levante Trofeo in Orange Zest Metallic paint and 22-inch staggered Orione wheels showcases the endless possibilities.

Meanwhile, the Quattroporte Trofeo has Verde Royale Metallic paint, 21-inch Dark Orione forged wheels, and gloss black brake calipers. Since we’re talking about Maserati’s flagship luxury car, the interior is resplendent in Zegna Pelletessuta upholstery (which are thin strips of leather woven like fabric, according to Maserati,) with gloss carbon macro twill trim. Fancy some cowhide with Alcantara? Fuoriserie can do that, too.

Ghibli Trofeo is on the other end of the spectrum with Blu Maserati paint, iconic Birdcage livery, 21-inch Dark Orione wheels, and red brake calipers. It sports the same Zegna Pelletessuta leather interior but with a black and gray color scheme, while the cabin also has carbon macro twill trim to inject more sportiness into the vibe.

As usual, Maserati’s Fuoriserie (Italian for “custom-built”) customization program is available in three main themes: Corse (inspired by heritage racing), Unica (inspired by modern trends), and Futura (inspired by modern age technical materials). If you can’t decide between all three, you can fiddle with Maserati’s online Fuoriserie survey to determine which theme might tickle your fancy.