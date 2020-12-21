Mandalorian Season 3 release date and the 2021 Disney+ Star Wars show list

Today we’re taking a peek at a few dates for those Star Wars fans left speechless at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. This series will return, and it’ll return in full force, but it’ll be a bit before we get there. At the same time there’ll be a completely separate series all about Boba Fett (and friends). Both The Mandalorian Season 3 and “The Book of Boba Fett” will premiere in December 2021.

It’s been confirmed by multiple individuals working with the show (and shows) that The Mandalorian Season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett are different, separate productions. The possibility remains that the two might cross over at some point – but these are separate shows both set to premiere in December of 2021.

This leaves plenty of time for us to get acquainted with the next collection of Star Wars shows, movies, and etc. We’ve got several titles we’re looking at for release in the next year, including but not verifiably limited to:

Almost certainly 2021:

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch

• Star Wars: Visions (10x Anime episodes)

Very possibly 2022:

• Star Wars: Ahsoka

• Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

• Crossover event (Mandalorian, Rangers, Ahsoka)

LATE 2021 if not early 2022:

• Obi-Wan Kenobi (starts production in 2021)

After 2021:

• The Acolyte (High Republic movie)

• A Droid Story (Disney+ Movie, likely 2022)

• Lando (Show, 2022 or 2023)

• Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (Movie, Patty Jenkins director, December 2023)

• Star Wars Movie (Taika Waititi director, TBD)

• Untitled Star Wars movie (December 2025)

• Untitled Star Wars movie (December 2027)

Sound good to you? It seems prudent of Disney to not commit to any major Star Wars movie for the year 2021 given the state of the world today and the uncertain future of the big screen movie market. It’ll be interesting to see whether Disney decides to do theater-specific movies or will decide to release to theaters at the same time as their streaming service – we shall see!