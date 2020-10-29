Mandalorian Season 2 release time and dates you need to know

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres October 30, 2020, the day before Halloween. As it was with the first season of this Star Wars show, so too shall it be here – one episode at a time. If you’re the sort of television show consumer that enjoys watching an entire season in one sitting, you might just have to be the sort that’s OK with the “repeat all” button.

The entire schedule for The Mandalorian Season 2 will debut each Friday of the month in October, November, and December (until December 18, 2020). The Schedule runs a little something like the following.

The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ release dates:

• Episode 1: Friday, October 30

• Episode 2: Friday, November 6

• Episode 3: Friday, November 13

• Episode 4: Friday, November 20

• Episode 5: Friday, November 27

• Episode 6: Friday, December 4

• Episode 7: Friday, December 11

• Season 2 Finale: Friday, December 18

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere will hit Disney Plus at Midnight Pacific Time on October 30, 2020. That’s 1AM (01:00) Mountain Time, 2AM Central Time, 3AM Eastern. The show will appear at the same time around the world – if all goes as planned.

The release time for subsequent Mandalorian episodes changes a bit, depending on where you live in the world. Each episode will appear around the world, in every place Disney+ is available to stream, but the quoted time will change for all regions that do not work with Daylight Savings Time.

If you live inside the United States, you’ve got no confusing bits of time change to worry about. Beyond the confusing time nonsense that is Daylight Savings Time, that is to say. You’ll still see The Mandalorian premiere at Midnight Pacific Time, 3AM Eastern Time each Friday.

Can't wait to see who it is (that mystery character) in that jangly set of Mando armor we saw back on Tatooine in Season 1!