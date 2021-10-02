MacBook Pro 2021 – What should we expect?

The iPhone 13 series has already got Apple fanboys intrigued and the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to ship sooner than expected. It’s however the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2021 that we are excited about. The reasons are manifold: in particular, MacBook Pro is expected to arrive in a redesigned form factor with a more potent in-house chip and a display to talk about.

The MacBook Pros – expected in the coming months – will arrive in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The former is a size increment over the previous 13-inch model, though the actual chassis is likely to remain somewhat same. The size enhancement will be made possible by shrinking the bezel, which has been an industry norm of sorts.

The arrival

Frankly, we have been hearing about the new MacBook Pros for a long time now, through multiple rumors and reports of supposed launch time frames. The MacBook Pros could however arrive before the end of the year. Reportedly, Apple has one or maybe two more announcements planned in the fall; one of which could happen as early as this month when the MacBook Pros and the new AirPods could be announced with shipping to start in November.

Previously rumors hinted that the new laptops would be announced at the iPhone keynote event. Albeit it did not happen; the next best guess then is the possibility of MacBook Pros being announced at the next fall event, which could be dedicated to new AirPods and MacBook Pro.

The probability of MacBook Pro being revealed in the near future is likely since sources in the supply chain note, Apple has begun mass production of new laptops. Apple suppliers are producing volumes of upcoming MacBook Pros in both screen sizes with monthly shipments expected to reach almost 800,000 units per month by November.

An altered design

Apple could this time revamp the MacBook Pro for the first time in the last five years or so. This redesign is expected to be on the lines of the tried and tested square-ish design of the new iPhones. So, the flat-edges seen in the iPhone 12 and 13 models could flow down to the Apple laptops as well.

We are likely to see some changes in the ports section of the MacBook Pro as well. Per the ongoing rumors, the new notebooks will feature an SD card slot and an HDMI port. Magnetic charging on MacBook Pro is expected to make a comeback in way of MagSafe technology.

Mini-LED for backlighting

The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will also feature mini-LED display. Samsung Display has announced, it has begun volume production of OLED displays for both MacBook models with enhanced screen refresh rate.

MacBook Pro with OLED display from Apple’s exclusive OLED displays manufacturer will support up to 90Hz refresh rate. A stride up from LCD with 60Hz refresh rate on the previous models, the 90Hz OLED display with rumored mini-LED backlighting will definitely result in smoother and brighter content playback, lag-free gaming experience and support for HDR.

The refresh rate alone doesn’t define the display proposition. The breathtaking Retina screen with high native resolution can do the trick. Therefore, the report that native resolution of the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be 3024 x 1964p and on the 16-inch model it will be 3456 x 2234p is heartening for users. Some of us may have expected Apple to roll out ProMotion display, but this is unlikely to happen, trusted Apple leakers suggest nothing about it.

New in-house chip for both

The in-house M1 chipset has proven its conscience in the last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pros coming later this fall will likely feature an improved version of the capable M1. The 14 and 16-inch Pros will both have M1X or M2 CPU.

Multiple sources have hinted that there could be two variants of the chipset each one powering the different sized MacBook Pro. This will mean the Intel versions will see the door for the first time. These M1X or M2-powered Pros could be different at the GPU and the storage levels. Moreover, there is a possibility that the laptops feature a performance boost courtesy High Power Mode.

Both the models thriving on the graphics-enhancing M1X or M2 chip will release with a High Power Mode, which is the opposite of Low Power Mode on the existing MacBook Pro wherein the laptop minimizes power consumption to save battery. The new power mode will probably throw all battery cautions out of the way to reach peak performance.

Superior webcam but no Face ID

Rumors have strongly hinted that the redesigned MacBook Pros this year will come with a 1080p webcam that we have come to really like on the larger iMacs. In comparison to the 720p FaceTime HD camera on the Pros from last year, 1080p camera is going to be a significant and welcome upgrade.

In another telling move, Apple is likely to do away with the Touch Bar on the new devices. It will be replaced with real, functional keys. For users expecting MacBook Pros to introduce Face ID, there is no heartening news. We haven’t really heard convincingly that Apple has any plans of going forward with Face ID for Pros.

Wrap up

Industry experts believe there will be a notable price hike for the new MacBook Pro models. The bigger 14-inch model, replacing the 13-inch from last year, will start around the price of the top-end model of the outgoing size. The upgraded 16-inch model will also get a significant price hike given its more expensive screen and other tweaks.

If rumors turn true and Apple announces the new Pros this month, owing to the global chip shortage, there could be a delay before shipping begins. Nonetheless, Apple’s new laptop with mini-LED-based screen, powerful new processor and possible flat-edge design are going to be in high demand despite the price.