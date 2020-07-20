Lotus unveils plug-and-play digital instrument pack for the Elise and Exige V6

British carmaker Lotus has something in store for both new and existing Elise and V6 Exige owners. The all-new Digital Instrument Pack is a plug-and-play digital dashboard. It not only features a six-inch full-color digital display, but the device is pre-loaded with information of more than 4,000 racing tracks across the globe.

True to Lotus’ mantra of building vehicles ‘For The Drivers,’ its newest digital display kit applies to all Lotus Elise and Exige V6 models built from 2008 onwards. “We know our customers appreciate the motorsport heritage of Lotus cars and love to use their own vehicles on track days,” said Chris Hinks, Lotus Aftersales Director. “Integrating a Digital Instrument Pack into an Elise or Exige is only going to enhance that experience.”

This unique plug-and-play digital dash will fit effortlessly into the Elise and Exige’s dashboard. Of course, removing the factory instrument cluster is a must, and the kit is sold in all markets where the both the Elise and Exige are sold – which means you can buy it here in the good ol’ US of A!

This kit is an easy and relatively affordable way to update the in-cabin look and features of your Elise or Exige. It features a brilliant Lotus start-up screen along with a customizable display. The software is pre-loaded with GPS technology, lap performance indicators, and crucial details of approximately 4,127 racetracks.

The system can recognize when the car is near a circuit like in a Nissan GT-R. Drivers can also download the start/finish coordinates of a specific track so the system can monitor lap times. It can also analyze real-time driving performance, and you can download all crucial data on your laptop. What’s more, the digital dash has built-in inputs for your action cameras.

Lotus’ newest digital instrument pack starts at around $1,845 (£1,470) and comes with a two-year warranty. If you have a Lotus Exige or V6 Elise, this mod is the next best thing.