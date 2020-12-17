Lincoln debuts new Black Label Edition package in the 2021 Navigator SUV

Lincoln is expanding the Black Label trim for its 2021 Navigator SUV. The newest Black Label Special Edition Package offers unique and inspiring ways of creating a bespoke Lincoln SUV. It comes with a bevy of monochromatic-inspired details to enhance the style and luxury features of your ride.

The newest 2021 Navigator’s Black Label Edition package includes a custom-painted black roof. Along with blacked-out roof pillars, this thoughtful design feature gives the impression of a floating roof design.

“The unique black roof coupled with additional monochromatic elements emphasize the strong lines of the Navigator, giving it an even more dramatic look and greater presence on the road,” said Earl Lucas, Lincoln’s exterior chief designer. “Black is a great partner to almost any color, providing a brighter appearance and more contrast – this makes the Navigator really stand out.”

The package also includes a stealthier set of snazzy 22-inch, 12-spoke black aluminum wheels along with a black mesh Lincoln grille. Even the side-mirror caps and rear spoiler are finished in the same black hue.

Lincoln’s newest Black Label Special Edition package is available across the 2021 Navigator’s exterior color palate, including Silver Radiance, Burgundy Velvet, Chroma Molten Gold, Pristine White, and Chroma Crystal Blue. Additionally, Lincoln’s signature Flight Blue paint color (new to the 2021 Navigator) is available with the Black Label package.

According to Lincoln, nearly 20-percent of Navigator sales this year were the Black Label trim, hence the reason for further expanding the design and luxury option in the newest Black Label package. The 2021 Navigator remains available in three trim models (Base, Reserve, and Black Label) and is also offered in standard or long-wheelbase options.

All trim models of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator have a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. The motor is connected to a 10-speed automatic with standard rear-wheel drive. Meanwhile, all-wheel-drive is optional across the range.

Lincoln failed to mention the pricing for its newest Black Label Edition Package, but you can start ordering your 2021 Navigator with this option next spring.