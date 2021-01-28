LEGO Porsche 911 revealed as new 2021 2-in-1 Creator Expert set

This week LEGO revealed a new new Creator Expert Porsche 911 set with two potential forms. The set comes with a whopping 1458 pieces and is recommended for ages 18 and up – so it’s not your kids’ set, for sure. This set can create with the Porsche 911 Turbo model or the Targa model (complete with Targa bar and removable roof (with storage under the hood.) It looks simple – but it’s not going to be easy!

The newest LEGO Porsche 911 is over 4-inches (10cm high), 13.5 inches long, and 6 inches wide. This vehicle will be delivered with an instructions set that’s above and beyond what you’d normally find in a LEGO brick box. Users will get a coffee-table-style instructions booklet with “inspirational design details” aplenty.

Per LEGO, the Turbo iteration of this model features a “turbocharged engine” while the Targa has both its removable roof and “the iconic Targa bar with rear glass behind the driver.” Both iterations work with rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six engine action, working gearshift, emergency brake, steering, and a pair of tilting seats.

Outside is white, inside is “dark-orange-and-nougat.” This vehicle comes with a variety of pieces not available anywhere else – including printed logo parts and number plates.

This Porsche 911 set is model number 10295, available starting on March 1, 2021 from LEGO stores and some 3rd-party retailers. This set will be available with VIP Early Access on February 16, 2021. The set will cost approximately $150 USD right out the gate.

NOTE: We’ve reviewed a LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the past. That was a model released back in 2016, and it’s part of a different lineup from this newest “Creator Expert” series.

The new Creator Expert series Porsche 911 appears a whole lot more solid, accounting for more elements rather than representing said elements with abstractions via Technic pieces. Cross your fingers for more license plates in the future, too!