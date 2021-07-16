Lamborghini Mexico celebrates its 10th anniversary with Mexican-themed Huracan EVOs

Lamborghini Mexico commemorates its 10th anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate than commissioning four special-edition models of the Huracan EVO. Inspired by the four key themes of Mexican culture – Vita (Life), Morte (Death), Sogno (Dream), and Tempo (Time) – the cars will soon be on display around Mexico City’s key landmarks.

“The four special models designed with the brand’s Ad Personam program present the endless possibilities available to clients when configuring their own Lamborghini vehicle,” said Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing Officer.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Edicion Vita (Life) is the series flagship and comes in Verde Ermes (green) and Oro Elios (gold) paint, symbolizing nature and life. It has an eagle emblem to celebrate life and freedom, while the interior has gold contrasting trims and stitching.

Meanwhile, Edicion Morte (Death) has a skull emblem to celebrate the journey between life and death. It has a blue exterior with bronze accents. Inside, the interior is a mirror image of the outside with predominantly blue materials and contrasting gold stitching.

On the other hand, the Huracan EVO Edicion Sogno (Dream) has a unique Blu Symi (light blue) exterior with gold accent trims. Symbolized by a two-headed dragon, Huracan Sogno Edition has a two-tone interior with white accents, black materials, and distinctive gold stitching.

Lastly, Huracan EVO Tempo (time) Edition has a snake plaque to symbolize reinvention and time passage. It has a deep black (Nero Nemesis) paint job highlighted by bronze accents. Inside, it has a black interior with bronze trim and stitching.

Under the hood remains the same naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. With standard all-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering, and more downforce than you can shake a stick at, the Huracan EVO rushes to 60 mph from zero in 2.9-seconds without breaking a sweat. It also has a top speed of over 202 mph.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO also comes with LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata), a supercomputer that governs the AWD, all-wheel steering, traction control, and torque vectoring systems of the car. LDVI can either improve traction or allow the vehicle to drift depending on the chosen driving mode.