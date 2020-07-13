Koenigsegg’s short action flick ‘Time to Reign’ is a blockbuster hit

In a surprising and unexpected turn of events, Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg has created a short action flick. Aptly titled Time to Reign, the 12-minute video offers a nice mix of action, espionage, and of course, a chase scene between the Koenigsegg Regera and a sprightly Volvo 940 wagon.

But that’s not the most interesting part. The short film stars Koenigsegg CEO Christian von Koenigsegg himself along with his actual employees at the Ängelholm HQ in Sweden. The main protagonist, Veronica, is played by Kirsi Kärkkäinen, who happens to be Koenigsegg’s customer and loyalty coordinator. Meanwhile, the female car thief is played by Christina Nordin, who happens to be a marketing and events coordinator at Koenigsegg in real life.

The short action flick is not without a helpful dose of comedy, as well. It’s an all-star ensemble that proves Swedish folks have a good sense of humor amidst the threat of a persistent COVID-19 pandemic. But the real star of the show is the Regera hypercar. In fact, the film’s plot is centered around the very last Regera, which is receiving a nice wash under the sun as the film progresses.

The Koenigsegg Regera is an ultra-exclusive hypercar produced in limited numbers. The automaker only built 80 examples of the Regera to the tune of $2-million+ each. The Regera packs quite a punch with its 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and an 800-volt hybrid powertrain. Producing a combined output of 1,500 horsepower and upwards of 1,475 pound-feet of torque (2,000 Nm), the Regera is packing a bigger punch than the Bugatti Chiron.

The Regera is so powerful, in fact, that it only takes 2.8-seconds to accelerate from zero to sixty. Additionally, it rushes to 124 mph in 6.6-seconds and 186 mph in just 10.9-seconds. All 80 units of the Regera are sold out.

Also, ‘Regera’ is a Swedish word for ‘Reign.’ How’s that for a Koenigsegg Easter egg? Time to Reign premiered on Koenigsegg’s YouTube channel on July 10. The video currently has 208,000+ views.