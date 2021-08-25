iPhone 13 release date teased in odd leak

This week the next Apple smartphone release date was teased weeks before actual official reveal. The next iPhone will likely be called the iPhone 13, and is expected to be sold as iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Further, the leak today suggests that the Apple AirPods 3 will be released inside the month of September, as well.

We’re expecting that Apple’s September is going to be jam-packed with events. In this case, that means two or three events, depending on how Apple wants to split up announcements for new products. They have audio equipment, they have phones, they have notebook computers, and they have tablets.

MacRumors posted today that Weibo account @PandaIsBald shared imagery of an online shop with listings for the new iPhone 13 and AirPods 3. It’s possible that this image shows a shop that’s simply estimating the potential launch time for the next devices, but said times match with insider tips and rumors that’ve appeared over the past several weeks.

It’s possible Apple would hold two or three events in September, and if it does so, they’ll almost certainly land on Tuesdays. September 7, 13, 20, and 27 are the Tuesdays of the month for 2021. If the dates in the leak today account for pre-order or order dates for products, the likely date of the iPhone event is September 14, 2021.

That’d make the likely event date for the AirPods (and iPad devices and/or a new Apple Watch, while we’re at it), September 28, 2021. It’s slightly less likely that there’ll be a third event also held in the same month, but if there is, it’ll have a few new MacBook machines for us to see. Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent leaks and insider tips to see where we’re likely headed in the next several weeks!