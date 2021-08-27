iPhone 13 release date and pre-order tipped for packed September

The latest leak of data about the iPhone 13 suggests we’ll see the device deliver news bits on four dates. As is generally the case, there’ll be four dates we’ll need to pay attention to. The first is the likely date of the press invites for the event – that’s expected to take place on September 7, 2021. That’s not the date of the event, of pre-orders, or of the launch, that’s just the first of the four.

The next important date is September 14, the date we expect Apple to hold their big iPhone 13 event. This is the date Jon Prosser expects, and the date FPT suggested, and the date indicated in the leak from a China-based smart device store. That is, if we follow with Apple’s tradition of invite, event, pre-order, and release date scheduling.

The next important date for the iPhone 13 is September 17, the day we’re expecting pre-orders will start for the smartphone lineup. We’re currently seeing no reason why the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max shouldn’t be available at the same time, but it IS possible they’ll be split up somewhat to allow Apple to handle the traffic that’ll inevitably come with pre-orders online.

The iPhone 13 release date, then, would be September 24, 2021. Launch dates for the iPhone 13 collection are expected to hit the same day, with that same day included in in-store availability. It’s likely we’ll also see the devices available from carriers on that same date in the USA. International pre-orders and sale dates will likely be similar in scope.

Take a peek at the timeline below for other recent tips and insider info about the iPhone 13 in its various configurations. We’re also expecting Apple to deliver a new set of iPad devices, Apple Watch Series 7, and new Mac devices in the very, very near future. It’s going to be a busy month!