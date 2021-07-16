iPhone 13 Pro colors spilled: Which would you pick?

Today we’re taking a peek at another iPhone 13 leak, this time having to do with the colors that’ll be available with the iPhone 13 Pro. This will be one of two devices with the name “Pro” in the iPhone 13 lineup, more than likely. It’ll also more than likely share most or all of its prospective casing colors with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest of the iPhone devices that’ll be released in the year 2021.

The iPhone 13 will potentially be available in a wider variety of colors than its predecessor. With the release of the most recent iMac, Apple hinted that they were once again ready to expand on the colors with which they’d offer big-ticket items in their smart device collection (and collection of collections).

The color collection suggestions made so far for the iPhone 13 include many of those that’ve appeared with the iMac with M1 chip. That means blue, green, red, silver, purple, as well as yellow, pink, and purple. The iPhone 12 was available in the first batch of colors listed there – yellow, pink, and orange would be brand new to this most recent wave of iPhone.

Previous leaks suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro would likely be limited to white, black, blue, and green. Today’s Naver leak from leaker lanzuk (yeux1122) suggests that the colors will be black, silver, rose gold, and sunset gold. This would toss out green and blue entirely – while “silver” could easily be another interpretation of what’ll be the “white” of the bunch.

In any case, it’s safe to say we’ll see at least one “black” iPhone 13 Pro. This “China supply chain source” suggested that rose gold will be “very pale” and Sunset Gold will have a “bronze feel.” Which would you pick, if given the choice among the four? Or would the limits of the Pro side of the iPhone 13 family push you to the iPhone 13, with its (potential) wider variety of color casings?