iPhone 13 leaks: Pick your color

Today we’re looking at the near-future color possibilities with the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro. Colors are expected to expand beyond what’s offered with the iPhone 12 family, adding orange, yellow, and pink to the mix. Can you imagine a pink iPhone that’s not just the sort called Rose Gold?

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are available in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in White, Black, Blue (close to Pacific Blue), Green, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. NOTE: For the moment, purchase of a red iPhone contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.

In a video from EverythingApplePro EAP we catch a look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Mini. In said preview, we know we’re mostly looking at the designs from a CAD drawing perspective. That means we don’t yet know for certain which colors will be offered, as CAD info includes data on the size and shape of the device, as well as locations of ports and buttons – but not color.

With the release of the 24-inch iMac with Apple M1 Chip, we entered a new era for Apple’s willingness to work with multiple colors of metal. Apple did the work to perfect the tones of the metals for these iMac machines – it would appear that the company has a good opportunity to use this work on their mobile devices, too.

The iMac with M1 chip comes in the following colors already available with the iPhone 12: blue, green, red, silver, and purple. It would follow that Apple will expand with the iPhone 13 in yellow, pink, and orange. It’ll be interesting to see if this generation will allow the wider variety of colors to reach the higher-end devices, or if the higher-end devices (Pro) will keep with the limits of white, black, blue, and green.

We’ve seen a sort of “pink” iPhone before, back when Apple released the first iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 collection. The iPhone 12 released in purple here in early 2021 might mean Apple’s opening users’ minds to the possibility that a metal iPhone can be released in as daring a color as pink. Cross your fingers for a future where Apple also has iPhone metal colors like teal, tan, copper, and bronze, too.

For now, it’s not unreasonable to expect that at least one iPhone 13 model will appear in the blue, green, red, silver, and purple, and perhaps orange, yellow, and pink. Heavy metal darkness appears to be giving way to a future filled with brightness and light. As we discussed in a report on size change earlier today, we’re still expecting the iPhone 13 family to be revealed in October of 2021, with a release date in late October or early November, 2021.