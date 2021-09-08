iPhone 13’s best release day change may be no change at all

On the 14th of September, 2021, we’re expecting the reveal and release dates for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Features included with these devices range from better battery life to a new set of camera features (like EIS Warp). The best feature we’ve encountered just appeared in leaks this week – and it might very well be no major change to the devices VS iPhone 12 at all!

The next round of iPhone devices will almost certainly be called iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smallest of these was tipped to have an approximate +1 hour of battery over expected battery life of its predecessor. The largest of these, iPhone 13 Pro Max, was tipped to have an 18-20% battery size increase VS its predecessor.

STAY TUNED: Apple event September 14 confirmed: New iPhone expected

It’s expected that the 120Hz(!) display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have the potential to drain the (larger) battery at a rate that makes overall up-time worse than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you’re using Low Power Mode, refresh rates for displays will be throttled, giving the device a significantly better chance of having far longer battery life.

All iPhone 13 devices will almost certainly have better camera performance, starting with newer camera sensors that can capture more light. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely have the largest change VS its predecessor with a new Ultra Wide camera sensor able to capture up to 40% more light than the previous model.

The best feature we’ve heard so far was expected, but not yet given a final pre-event push. That push came in the form of a tip from PineLeaks who suggested that “we are not expecting a price hike across the iPhone lineup.” If you were OK with the price of your favorite iPhone 12 model last year, you’ll find the prices of the iPhone 13 family to be just as pleasing.

That same tipster suggested we’ll see electronic image stabilization (EIS) used in a feature called Warp. This feature is said to take action in the camera’s Cinematic portrait video mode for smoothness and the enabling of new, as-yet-unleaked effects.

Cross your fingers we’ll see all this and MORE when we hear what Apple has to say on September 14, 2021. Stay tuned to SlashGear as we cover the entire event and deliver full reviews of all the devices shown in Apple’s big event.