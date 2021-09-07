Apple event September 14 confirmed: New iPhone expected

Today Apple confirmed the date for their next big event. This event will more than likely include iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and other goodies. This event will take place virtually, available for viewing on Apple’s website, through the Apple TV app, and in the Apple YouTube channel, and we’ll be covering all the news within here on SlashGear. This event is one of at least two we’ll see before the end of the year 2021.

This event will more than likely give us our first official look at the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These devices will replace the iPhone 12 collection, which in turn will bump previously released iPhone devices out of the Apple Store for current stock.

We are expecting that this event will also play host to the official reveal of the next Apple Watch. This would be the Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to present an industrial design change larger than any that’ve come to this device before. It’s also expected that previous-generation Apple Watch straps will still fit!

The final release dates for the full public build of iOS 15 and watchOS 8 will quite likely appear during this event, along with finalized features for both platforms.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Apple continues to hold virtual events like the one we’re about to see. It may just be that Apple just… doesn’t go back to the old way of doing things. Why hold a live event when you can pre-record everything and have said presentation go on without the potential for mishap?

We’ll be here covering all the news released during this September 14th, 2021 Apple Event, start to finish. Stick around and see everything Apple has to offer in individually presented article format. Take a peek at the timeline of links below to learn more about what’s expected to appear at this event.