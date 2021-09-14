This is the Apple 2021 iPhone range: Launch pricing and comparisons

The iPhone 13 was revealed today, changing Apple’s 2021 current collection of iPhone devices from top to (almost) bottom. The iPhone SE remains the lowest-end smartphone (least expensive) in Apple’s iPhone lineup here at the end of 2021, followed by iPhone 11 for $499 and iPhone 12 for $599. The iPhone 13’s price starts at $699, while the iPhone 13 Pro price starts at $999 USD.

iPhone 13 and mini

The iPhone 13’s smallest iteration is the iPhone 13 mini, a device with a 5.4-inch display that’ll have all the powers of the iPhone 13, which will have a 6.1-inch display. These displays are almost identical to their predecessors, but the notch at the head of the display is smaller on iPhone 13 than it was on iPhone 12. And Apple will continue to sell the 2020 iPhone SE, despite all odds!

Both of these iPhone 13 devices have the same set of cameras, front and back. The back-facing cameras are both 12MP, one Wide, the other Ultra Wide. The cameras are very similar to their predecessors, but offer a few more features for video capture.

The iPhone 13 has “Cinematic mode” where the iPhone 12 does not. The iPhone 13 has the ability to record video at 4K at 60fps, where the iPhone 12 is limited to 4K at 30fps. Battery life in iPhone 13 is very, very similar to its predecessor, with a quoted “up to 19 hours of video playback” compared to iPhone 12’s “up to 17 hours.” Take a peek at our original iPhone 12 Review to learn more about this device.

Both the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB iterations. The entire iPhone 13 lineup works with IP68 water resistance (max depth 6 meters up to 30 minutes) with IEC standard 60529.

The iPhone 13 mini will have the starting price of $699 USD. The starting price of the iPhone 13 (non-mini) is $799 USD. Both of these devices will be available in Blue, Midnight (black), Starlight (white adjacent), (PRODUCT)RED, and PINK! This is a whole different ballgame compared to what was released a few years ago: See our iPhone 11 Review from back when it was released in 2019.

iPhone 13 Pro and Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max work with displays that are similar in size to their predecessors, but now come with ProMotion. That means they’re capable of 120Hz image refresh rate – smooth like an iPad Pro. The big differences in display between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro is in the size of the notch and their ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) capabilities.

While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were ever-so-slightly different in their camera capabilities, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max appear to have identical cameras and camera features. Not that it’ll matter for long – soon Apple will not sell any “Pro” models save the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and you’ll need to go to “authorized resellers” to find any older iPhone “Pro” model.

All “Pro” model iPhone 12 and 13 have LiDAR. The battery life in the iPhone 12 Pro Max was 20 hours of video playback, and the new iPhone 13 Pro Max has a quoted 28 hours of video playback.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 3x 12MP cameras, one each for telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide lenses. The telephoto lens has an f/2.8 aperture, wide: f/1.5 aperture, ultra-wide: f/1.8 aperture.

Oddly, these numbers aren’t only better or only worse than their predecessors. The iPhone 12 Pro Max had a telephoto f/2.2 aperture, wide: f/1.6, and ultra wide: f/2.4. Despite this, it’s highly unlikely that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to capture better photos than the iPhone 13 Pro line.

The iPhone 13 Pro phones have 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and a new Smart HDR 4 for photos. The iPhone 13 Pro has a new “Photographic Styles” system, as well. Take a peek at our iPhone 13 Pro camera detailed article to see all that’s new.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a base internal storage size of 128GB, and options for 256GB and 512GB storage – this is the same as the iPhone 12 Pro. These new iPhone 13 Pro models also have a new 1TB internal storage size option.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a starting price at $999 USD. The starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is $1099 USD. Both devices will be available in Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, or Graphite at launch.