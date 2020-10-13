iPhone 12 release date and price information revealed

Today the iPhone 12 family of devices was given release dates and pricing. Before you drop in and take a peek at the iPhone 12 in all its iterations, you’ll want to take note of the 5G data connectivity and the pricing therein. Make certain you’ve got a handle on which device connects to which network, and which sort of 5G you’ve got working on your smartphone – with the pricing to match.

The first two iPhone 12 devices revealed today where the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. The larger of the two devices was priced starting at approximately $800 USD (Apple says $799 USD). The iPhone 12 mini had a starting price of approximately $700 (aka $699 USD).

Both devices come in new colors – black, white, red, a new green, blue, and 5G. Both devices have Super Retina XDR displays, both work with the new MagSafe charging system. Both devices have Face ID, the ability to record videos at 4K and 60 fps, and both have IP68 water and dust resistance. The larger of the devices has a 6.1-inch display, the smaller has a 5.4-inch display.

Apple announced the release of these devices on October 13, 2020. iPhone 12 will be available for preorder starting on October 16th. That includes the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, whose shipping dates (release dates) are both October 23, 2020. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini will be shipped on November 13, 2020.

Then there’s the larger pair of iPhone devices, with more impressive cameras and features aplenty. iPhone 12 Pro will be released in two iterations, one iPhone 12 Pro, one iPhone Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro will be released for approximately $1000 starting price ($999, 128GB), while the iPhone 12 Pro Max price is approximately $1,100 ($1,099).

Above you’ll see the full collection of prices for Apple’s latest iPhone lineup. That includes the iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPhone XR, as well. This is the part I was most excited about, for sure!