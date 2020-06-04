iPhone 12 Pro leaks usher in new set, with all prices

Today we’re taking a look a seemingly release date-ready lineup for the iPhone 12 and friends. These devices will likely be called iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Based on our latest available leaked info and insider tips from the past several weeks, we’re able to outline four individual smartphones, each with their own distinctive price proposition and value for the discerning iPhone customer here in the year 2020.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 will deliver an iOS experience on the smallest of new iPhone displays – just 5.4-inches! That’s pretty tiny for a new phone here in the year 2020. That device is tipped to have a 5.4-inch display panel with Super Retina OLED technology – not quite as spectacular as the Pro models, but still, decent.

The iPhone 12 line will likely all come with A14 Bionic chips, and both the non-Pro models will very likely come sporting 4GB of RAM. Both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Max will likely have just two options for internal storage – either 128 or 256GB, with the same 4GB RAM either way.

The iPhone 12 was tipped to fill two pricing tiers. One will likely be around $650, the other $750, right out the gate. Colors for the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will likely match, while the 12 Pro and Pro Max will likely have their own set of colors – metal!

iPhone 12 Max

The iPhone 12 Max will have many of the same specifications as the iPhone 12 non-Max, but here we’ve got a slightly larger display. The iPhone 12 Max was tipped to be coming with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED panel, the same quality as the iPhone 12. This Max device was rumored to roll with the same A14 Bionic chip as the other devices in the family, 4GB RAM, and two storage options: 128 or 256GB.

The cameras on the iPhone 12 and 12 Max are almost certainly the same array. Two cameras on the back of the device, with one LED flash. The design will look a whole lot like the iPhone 11 line, but here the cameras will be ever-so-slightly advanced beyond what was offered in 2019.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Max were tipped to come with 5G connectivity, the sort that’ll be most common around the world: sub-6. Sub-6Ghz 5G connectivity will be most easily accessible across the United States and the world first, then companies like Verizon will spread their mmWave wings with higher speeds for compatible devices. Pricing on the iPhone 12 Max will likely be approximately $750 and $850, dependent on internal media storage size.

iPhone 12 Pro

The Pro model iPhone 12 is tipped to have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, manufactured by Samsung Display. This – and the panel on the 12 Pro Max – will likely be positioned as the most dazzlingly bright and colorful displays to ever appear on an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to have 6GB RAM and three choices for internal storage: 128, 256, or 512GB.

SEE TOO: iPhone 12 leak says decade-old concept dreams come true

The back-facing camera array is tipped to be the same for both the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. That means three cameras plus a LiDAR sensor for advanced 3D sensing. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are rumored to have 5G connectivity that expands beyond sub-6, right on up to mmWave. The iPhone SE will continue to be the 4G LTE hero for the lineup – cute!

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to be delivered with Steel bodies, where the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will have a slightly more standard aluminum build. Color options for the Pro models will likely be similar, while the 12 and 12 Max will have their own set of colors. Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro will likely sit around $1k, $1100, and $1300 USD.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumored to roll with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. That display will likely be manufactured by Samsung Display, the same group that’ll probably make a very similar panel for the 12 Pro. Like the other devices in the iPhone 12 collection, the Pro Max will reportedly have an A14 Bionic chip inside, with 6GB RAM and a choice between 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage.

The backside of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely have the same camera setup as the non-Max Pro, with three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. This camera array is expected to deliver an augmented reality experience in ways never seen on a smartphone before.

With prices starting at approximately $1100, then going up by $100, then $200 to the most expensive iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup, we’ve got a daring release on our hands. The iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G connectivity and the largest amount of internal storage will likely cost the average user around $1400 USD.

It’s expected that the iPhone 12 lineup will be revealed around the same time as the iPhone 11 last year. That’d mean an early September, 2020 reveal date for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Release dates for these devices may be delayed until “late November”, according to the latest rumors on the phone collection – but it might just be that we’ll be waiting until then to get the most extravagant of the set – Pro Max!