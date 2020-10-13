iPhone 12 mini is a smaller 5G phone

Apple has a new, smaller version of the iPhone 12, with the iPhone 12 mini promising a more compact experience of the new 5G smartphone. Unlike the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch display using Apple’s Super Retina XDR technology. However you still get 5G networking support.

Inside, there’s also the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which means the same support for Computational Photography and more. That works with the two cameras on the rear, a regular camera and an ultra-wide.

They’ll offer both a new Night Mode, and support for 4K 60fps video recording.

The iPhone 12 mini also uses the same Ceramic Shield technology that Apple developed with Corning. That promises to be 4x the strength of other smartphone display cover glass. It uses a specially developed crystalline structure to improve resilience should the iPhone 12 mini slip out of your hands.

The phone itself is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It’s capable of withstanding up to 6 meters of immersion into water, for up to 30 minutes.

On the back, there’s support for the new MagSafe for iPhone. That allows cases to more readily clip to the iPhone 12 mini, without needing to be squeezed in. Magnetically-attached charging adapters should charge the iPhone 12 mini even faster than before, too. It’ll still be compatible with regular Qi wireless chargers, of course.

On the front, there’s Face ID still, with a slimmer set of bezels. The design overall has new, flat sides, which Apple has used for its all-new 5G antenna design.

The iPhone 12 mini will be priced from $699.