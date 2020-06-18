iPhone 12 and Pro prices could excite longtime holdouts

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (as they’re called until Apple officially acknowledges their existence) may create an undeniable value proposition for longtime iPhone holdouts. If what we’ve seen in the pricing setup rumor mill turns out entirely accurate, we’ll see not just one or two new iPhones, and not just one or two different price points for a brand new iPhone at the tail end of the year 2020.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be the keys to the kingdom, one way or the other. These are the devices that’ll lead the average consumer in to the Apple fold. There’ll still be an iPhone SE (2020), but with the launch of the iPhone 12, consumers will see the spread of prices that’ll give them the impetus to give their wallet that extra little bump.

At the end of the year 2020, we’ll very likely see the following lineup of iPhone devices. The lowest-end device will still be the iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020), and it’ll still cost around $400, or as low as $230 with a high-end trade-in with Apple.

From there, we’ll see an the sunset of the iPhone XR. That’s a device that’s currently priced at around $600. As the iPhone 12 is released, rumored pricing starts at $650. It would not be a shock to see the iPhone 12 get bumped down to $600 once the iPhone XR is removed from the equation.

The rest of the iPhones have price increments at around $100. So the iPhone 12 Max has a rumored starting price point of around $750. There’s a high likelihood that the iPhone 12 Max will have at least two versions, with different amounts of internal media storage, one for around $750, the other for $850.

Then we start to get into higher dollar amounts for jumps to more impressive devices. The iPhone 12 Pro was tipped earlier this year to have a starting price at around $1000 (that’s one thousand dollars).

The biggest and most expensive iPhone in the lineup is likely the iPhone 12 Pro Max, a device that’ll have 5G connectivity (sub-6 and mmWave), a giant display, and the most impressive camera array on any Apple device released thus far. The most expensive iteration of this device is rumored to be around $1400 USD at launch.

With the “Pro” model features we’ve heard rumored so far, along with 5G connectivity across the four main models, Apple’s setting themselves up for a sea change. That’s otherwise known as the iPhone 12 super cycle, and it’s never been more likely to hit than this September and October, 2020.