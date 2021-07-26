iOS 14.7.1 update released with connectivity unlock fix

Today Apple released an update for iOS on iPhone and iPadOS on iPad devices. This update goes by the name iOS 14.7.1, and it contains a tiny – but vital – fix to an issue with Touch ID when mixed with Apple Watch and the Unlock with iPhone feature. If this doesn’t seem like the sort of situation you’re in right now – if you don’t own an Apple Watch, or haven’t had any issues with iOS 14.7.0, then no worries!

The fix released this week had to do with iPhone models with Touch ID, and their inability to unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This is not the only change in this software release, but it is the most above-the-surface change in the mix. If you’re the sort of person that’s concerned with “important security updates” outside of the obvious, this might also be a good update for you to tap.

If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.7.0 or iPadOS 14.7.0, you can get this update by heading to Settings. In Settings, find the General category, Software Update, and tap Software Update. You may not immediately see the update available depending on your region – but it should be out and available for all by the end of this week.

Let us know if you’ve not already seen this software update available to your device when you read this article! If you do not know which version of iOS or iPadOS you are using, head to Settings > General > About > Version.

Back on July 21, 2021, Apple released iPadOS 14.7 to all compatible iPad devices. That new piece of iPad software was released just a couple days after the very similar iOS 14.7 for iPhone on the 19th of July, 2021. If you’ve been waiting on updating to iOS 14.7 because you’ve heard the first few days of any major OS release have their bumps and jitters, now’s probably an OK time to take the opportunity to update. Head to Settings, General, Software Update and your path to updating should be clear.