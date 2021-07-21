iPadOS 14.7 released a day after iOS: What’s new?

The iPad version of the “14.7” update post-Beta was released today, right around a day after its iOS equivalent. The software operating systems known as iOS and iPadOS are different, each of them different based on their intended device family, so it shouldn’t seem unreasonable that they wouldn’t always be released at the same time. But given the release schedule of iOS and iPadOS versions so far, and the fact that they have the same software version number, it’s odd to see their release dates differ.

Despite what appeared to be a same-day release of both iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 on Monday of this week, users reported no software sent to their iPad devices of all sizes. Today the iPadOS 14.7 update appears to be available for the masses.

With iPadOS 14.7, Apple added some very, very specific features to the tablet experience, with changes to the Podcasts app, Home app, and Apple Card. Apple Card family added a new option to combine credit limits and a new ability to share one’s co-owned account with another existing Apple Card user. Podcasts library added the ability to see followed shows OR all shows. The Home app added timer management for HomePod.

This update also fixes a set of bugs, including audio skipping when using USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters. There was also a Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback “unexpected stop” bug that’s been nixed – and this version brought back the Share Playlist option in Apple Music. This version also fixed the error in translation with Braille displays in Mail.

As is generally the case with iOS updates, you do not necessarily NEED to attain this software right this minute. You WILL, on the other hand, eventually need to download the software to make sure you’re up-to-date with performance and behind-the-scenes functionality. And if you want those bug fixes, you’ll need the software to squish said bugs!