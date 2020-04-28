Infiniti begins ‘Park it for Now’ campaign with build-it-yourself Carigami models

Japanese premium automaker Infiniti has released a collection of ‘Carigami’ models for kids and adults to play with. Inspired by the Japanese art of origami and Infiniti’s unmistakable Japanese DNA, the project is part of an effort to encourage people to stay at home to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

“In this unprecedented time where citizens of the world are doing their part to fight COVID-19 by staying at home, we wanted to develop something that will help ease the boredom, while having a bit of fun,” said Phil York, General Manager of Infiniti Global Brand and Marketing.

All you need is some paper, a home printer, a craft knife or cutters, and some glue. Infiniti provided the templates online. All it takes is to download the templates, print it out, cut to shape, and fold to create your very own Infiniti Carigami. “Our hope is that lovers of cars and crafts alike will enjoy Carigami,” added York.

There are three Carigami models to choose from. It starts with the Infiniti Q50 sport-luxury sedan followed by the QX80 SUV and the infamous FX crossover – the latter of which is now the QX midsize luxury crossover. All three Carigami models are produced in 1:27 scale and are easy to assemble.

After downloading and folding your way to Carigami greatness, Infiniti is encouraging users to take snapshots of their creations and upload the images on social media. If you do, don’t forget to add the hashtags #ParkitforNow and #Carigami.

Apparently, more templates are coming soon. We can’t wait for Infiniti to upload Carigami templates of particular Q Concept vehicles including the Q Inspiration Concept and QX Inspiration Concept crossover. But for now, we’ll have to make do with the 2020 Infiniti Q50 – particularly the Red Sport variant with a 400-horsepower engine – with its twin-turbocharged V6 motor.

Meanwhile, the Infiniti QX80 full-size luxury SUV merges genuine ruggedness with a posh driving experience. The QX80 is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine with 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, who could forget about the Infiniti FX with its progressive styling cues and exhilarating performance? The first-gen FX debuted in 2003 and came brandishing a 3.5-liter V6 in the FX35. It also came with a 4.5-liter V8 in the FX45. The last FX model was sold in 2013 and came with an upgraded powertrain highlighted by a 5.0-liter V8 with 390 horsepower.

If you want to try your hands on Carigami, the templates are available to download at the official Infiniti website.