If this March Apple event leak is true, OnePlus has reason to worry

Now that March is here, we’re getting into spring reveal event territory, and today we may have learned the date for the next Apple event. Assuming today’s rumor turns out to be true, that event could just be a couple of weeks away. We’re also hearing about the devices Apple might announce during this event, so thanks to think leak, we could already have a very good idea of what to expect from Apple’s next event.

On Twitter today, Youtuber and noted leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple’s next event will be happening on March 23rd. Previous leaks suggested a March 16th date for the event, so even though the leaked information seems to agree that the event is happening at some point in March, Prosser’s leak moves the date back a bit.

23 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Prosser says a “reliable source” told him that AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV are all “ready.” We’re told to “take that however you like,” though the suggestions certainly seems to be that any or all of these products could be revealed during Apple’s event.

It’s worth pointing out that, should this date turn out to be correct, Apple won’t be the only company hosting a reveal event on March 23rd. OnePlus has also confirmed that it will be fully revealing the OnePlus 9 lineup on March 23rd, so if Apple is indeed plotting the same date for its own event and neither company reschedules, that will be a packed day in the world of consumer technology.

We’ll see what Apple announces, but if this event is happening at some point in March, then we should get official word of it soon. We’ll let you know when that official word comes down the pipeline, so stay tuned for more.