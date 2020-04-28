Hyundai teases Elantra N Line in new video

South Korean automaker Hyundai released a short teaser video of its upcoming Elantra N Line sedan. For the first time ever, the Elantra is receiving a high-performance model offering turbocharged power and sharper chassis setup.

Truth be told, we find it strange that the Veloster was first to receive the N Line treatment than Hyundai’s longstanding Elantra sedan. But it’s finally coming, and we bet it’s worth the long wait.

Yes, the car in the video is draped in snazzy camouflage, so it’s tricky to discern the exterior changes from a standard Elantra model. But similar to what Hyundai did with the previous-gen Elantra GT N Line model, we’re expecting a slightly revised and sportier front and rear fascia along with a larger grille. And while the teaser video reveals a car rolling on stock alloys, we figure Hyundai will slap a larger set of darkened wheels in the production model.

However, we’re fairly sure the new Elantra N Line will receive a turbocharged powerplant, but it probably won’t be the 250 horsepower 2.0-liter four-banger from the Veloster N. Instead, the Elantra N Line will have to make do with a smaller 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Elantra GT N Line. It produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is accessible from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.

And while a standard Elantra is equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), we’re expecting the spicier Elantra to have a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or six-speed manual gearbox. A better option is the new eight-speed N-DCT dual-clutch unit from the 2021 Veloster N with a wet clutch pack, but it’s purely speculation at this point.

The N Line is a welcome addition to the Elantra’s portfolio, but we can’t wait for the spiciest Elantra of all: the Elantra N. Hyundai has yet to confirm if the 2021 Elantra will receive the full-bore N treatment, but a little bird told us that it’s coming very soon. And if it does, expect nothing less than a high-strung 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with a maximum 275 horsepower and a standard manual transmission.

But for now, the Elantra N Line will have to make do if you want a fast, fun to drive, and practical Hyundai sedan. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we reckon the 2021 Elantra N Line will start below $26,000.