Huawei P50 Pocket teaser confirms foldable clamshell design

OPPO just announced its own take on foldable phone design, and while it’s late to the party, the OPPO Find N does seem to have something new to bring to the market. Huawei, on the other hand, has been playing this game for two years now, and it has yet to show something new. That may change with its upcoming “winter flagship,” but the device may not be everything foldable phones fans hope for.

Huawei/Weibo

Huawei is rumored to be working on its own foldable clamshell to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. This new product was rumored to launch with the name Mate V, but apparently that won’t be the case. The company has been teasing an upcoming “Huawei P50 Pocket” device, and it has pretty much confirmed this model will have a flip phone form factor.

The latest teaser on Chinese social media platform Weibo reveals the P50 Pocket’s design, which looks a bit similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the new Motorola Razr. The biggest difference, however, is the textured back, which is most likely designed to evoke images of snow, ice, and the winter season. Whether it will come in other color options is, of course, unknown.

There isn’t much else known about the model at this time, but putting the “Huawei P50” name on it does open the door to certain expectations. The device will most likely get top specs, like a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8 to 12 GB of RAM. This hardware would put the device on par with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at least, but hopefully, Huawei can go beyond that.

It might be unreasonable to expect the model to pack the same cameras as the Huawei P50, since those would add a lot of bulk to the foldable. The association with Huawei’s flagship, however, might come from the design of the cameras on its back, something the company’s teasers conveniently avoid showing. According to other leaks like these from @COMMUNITY_EMUI, there will be two large circles in the large camera bump, but one of those won’t house cameras at all.

Having a circular display on the back of the Huawei P50 Pocket almost makes sense, as it would provide a convenient smartwatch-like experience that many may already be familiar with. It is, however, also more cramped compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s cover display. We won’t have to wait long, fortunately, because the Huawei P50 Pocket’s debut is scheduled for next week on December 23, just before the holidays.