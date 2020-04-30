How Megan Thee Stallion Savage Remix with Beyonce is #1 on YouTube with a horse

Over the past few hours, musical artist Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce) shot up to the top of the YouTube charts with an audio track. There’s a video… so to speak, but it’s largely an audio situation. So what’s going on here? How is the top “video” on YouTube not actually much of a video at all? Or is the simplicity of the presentation also its core strength?

Megan Thee Stallion works with the independent American music label 300 Entertainment. She signed with 300 Entertainment in November of 2018. Megan Thee Stallion was the first female rapper to sign to the label. After leaving her previous label, 1501 Certified, she released Suga on March 6, 2020.

She also released a mixtape called Fever (also with 300) in May of 2019, reaching #10 on the US album charts. This same position was (up unto this week) the peak position of her latest album Suga. With the single Savage (the remix featuring Beyonce), Megan Thee Stallion is about to explode in popularity – if she’s not already done so by the time you’ve read this article.

The catapult in popularity of Megan Thee Stallion has to do with her talent, obviously, and the fact that she’s done a collaboration with the biggest music artist of our generation, Beyonce. But he’s also got a lot to do with the graphic design direction MTS is going with via her label.

If you look at the full 300 Entertainment back catalog you see the style. You see the strength in typographic elements, you see the hard angles and the bright color punctuated by black lines. It’s strength in simplicity.

In the video delivered with the Savage Remix that’s up on top of the charts today on YouTube, you see the strength in simplicity. You see the message, simply. Just like the brand name Google Meet, or the staying power of the OBEY campaign from Shepard Fairey. It’s all there – and it works.