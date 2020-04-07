Watching Hennessey’s ridiculous MAXIMUS pickup leap sand dunes is vicarious quarantine fun

Coronavirus lockdown may be holding you hostage at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t live vicariously through Hennessey’s beastly (and faintly ridiculous) MAXIMUS 1000 pickup going crazy across the sand dunes. Announced last year, the latest product of tuning firm Hennessey took the Jeep Gladiator pickup and gave it a 1,000 horsepower Hellcat V8 upgrade.

Why? You’re clearly asking the wrong question. What you should be asking is “why not?” Or maybe “how can I find $225,000 in order to buy a MAXIMUS 1000 of my own?”

That six-figure sticker does, at least, include the donor 2020 Gladiator itself. Into it, Hennessey drops a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, taken from the Dodge Hellcat. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it gives you not only that headline 1,000 hp but 933 lb-ft of torque to play with.

Play, indeed, it does. Hennessey just shared test video of the latest MAXIMUS 1000 to come out of the factory going out to play in the desert, and if jumping over dunes is your idea of fun then this will probably prove appealing. The BFG 20-inch KD off-road tires – wrapped around 20-inch wheels – seem to help, certainly.

Only 24 examples of the semi-ridiculous pickup are going to be built, with the first four having already been delivered, Hennessey says. Helping distinguish the MAXIMUS 1000 from other tuned Gladiators are things like the three year, 36,000 mile warranty, not to mention the fact that you can order one through select authorized Jeep dealers.

Standard is a stainless steel exhaust system, along with custom MAXIMUS front and rear bumpers. There’s an LED light upgrade, too, while the suspension has been revamped with a KING off-road system as well. That leaves the pickup sitting 6-inches higher than its regular Gladiator brethren.

Dana 60 front and rear differentials and new, heavy-duty front and rear driveshafts help the truck hold up to jumps (and heavy landings), while there are drop-down running boards to make entry and exit easier. Inside, a custom leather interior has been fitted, with specially-embroidered seats. There’s also a “1 of 24” serial number plate to remind you just how special you are.