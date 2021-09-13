Hawkeye trailer shows a fun-loving Christmas romp for Disney+

There’s a new series trailer out right this minute for “Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye.” This is the Hawkeye you know from The Avengers, also known as Cliff Barton, as played by Jeremy Renner. This movie will also include Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and a bunch of other actors including the most important: Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

This will be a series of episodes of a TV show that’ll be released on Disney+. If what we saw with WandaVision and “The Falcon and The Winter Solder” is any indication, this could either be a spectacular winner, or an action-filled bloop. In any case, it takes place in a “post-blip New York City.”

As is generally the case with Barton, this series focuses on the archer’s hopes for getting back to his family for a normal life AND the inevitable “presence from Barton’s past” that will “threaten to derail far more than the festive spirit” of Christmas.

Right out the gate you’ll see the theater district in NYC, with a “Rogers The Musical” advertisement. Then the Christmas music starts, and the killing begins. So maybe it’ll be fun and funny? Or maybe it’ll be about the blood!

See if you can match up any of the following confirmed characters for this series with names in the Marvel universe. We’ve got Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, Elanor Bishop, William Lopez, Jack Duquesne, Maya Lopez, and Kazi!

And yes, this is a Christmas Season series. The series will start streaming on November 24, 2021, on Disney+. Episodes will likely appear at midnight each Wednesday through the month of December, 2021. At that same time we’re expecting that The Book of Boba Fett will start to stream – and that’ll probably premiere on Fridays… but we shall see!