GTO Engineering Moderna breaks cover as a more affordable vintage Ferrari 250 GTO

GTO Engineering recently unveiled some design sketches of its latest offering. Affectionately called the Moderna, it resembles a certain vintage Ferrari that fetched upwards of $48-million at an RM Sotheby’s auction in 2018.

Yes, we’re talking about the magnificent 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. However, this isn’t GTO Engineering’s first attempt in reviving a classic Ferrari. The British automaker debuted the 250 SWB Revival last summer. Now, that car was based on the styling and mechanicals of a Ferrari 250 GT SWB, but GTO Engineering wanted something more for its newest Moderna.

“We’ve learnt from building the 250 SWB Revival, and working on a range of Ferraris, that a car’s weight and engine are two of the key ingredients to make a good sports car,” said Mark Lyon, founder of GTO Engineering. “We knew the new car should be under a ton and powered by a quad-cam V12, an engine format we’re familiar with and developing in-house.”

Instead of using steel, the Moderna’s body panels will be crafted from carbon-fiber placed atop a bespoke tubular steel chassis to reduce weight. But since classic car aficionados prefer the hefty feel and clunking sound of metal, aluminum will be utilized for the doors and hood, while the chassis sub-frames are also made of aluminum. The car also comes with modern components to improve performance and reliability like the brakes, suspension, and vehicle electronics.

The star of the show is, without a doubt, the engine. For the Moderna, only a naturally-aspirated quad-cam V12 engine will do. Clients can choose a 3.0-liter, 3.5-liter, or 4.0-liter unit in various states of tune, but all options are good for 300-plus horsepower. You also get to choose the number of gears in the transmission, and buyers have the final word on the chassis and suspension tuning, as well.

The GTO Engineering Moderna is in the early stages of development, but the automaker claims production will start at the end of next year. And since all Modernas will be exclusively hand-built in the UK, you can expect prices to start at around $1.7-million (£1.3-million) before taxes, which is comparably small money than what a Ferrari 250 GTO will cost at the auction.