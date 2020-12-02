Google top 100 trending gifts may ensure sold out products aplenty

Google just released their first ever “top 100 trending gifts” guide, also known as the Google Shopping Gift Guide 2020. This website puts in focus the products that’ve been most-purchased for the holiday season, effectively pushing the biggest to sell bigger, and the lesser-known an even lesser chance of finding their target audience. Google’s top 100 includes categories like The Chef, The Athlete, The Techie, The Decorator, The Wellness Guru, The Gamer, and The Kids.

The entirety of this list conglomeration is based on Google search trends in the USA. For the Chef, that means a Ninja Foodie Digital Air Fry Oven, or a Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker. The Athlete includes top picks like a Fitbit Versa 3, The North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots, and a 5th Element Grid Snowboard.

Google suggested an oddly specific product for their top spot for trending products: the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Good luck finding ANY RTX30 graphics card available for sale, including that one. Also on the top list for tech was Apple Watch Series 6, Apple iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, iPad Air 4, Chromecast with Google TV, Amazon Echo Dot, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Decorator top gifts included a “White Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights” and the Bissel CrossWave 1785 vacuum cleaner. Personalized Christmas Stockings were also in the mix, along with BLACK+DECKER Heaters. The Wellness-related gifts list was topped by an ULTA 12 Days of Beauty pack, Sauvage by Christian Dior, an Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush, and Cloud by Ariana Grande.

The Gamer category was topped – no surprise here – by Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Also on the list were Oculus Quest 2, the PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, and a bunch of hyper-popular games for consoles. Those included Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. If you’re looking for Nintendo Switch, the top games include Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The Kids category included the CoComelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll, Squishmallow 16-inch Gordon Shark, and Chuckle & Roar Pop it! You’ll also find Pokemon cards there – specifically a Pokemon Champion’s Path Box (since it looks so good wrapped up under the Christmas tree), and the always wonderful Barbie Dreamhoues.

Also popular in kids toys: Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage, LEGO Super Mario Adventures, Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic, and Baby Alive Baby Grows Up. The Fat Brain Simpl Dimpl and a Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand round out the pack. You might want to take a peek at a selection of gift guides we’ve racked up over the past few years to get more ideas, too – see the timeline of links below.