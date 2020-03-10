Google Pixel 4a leak spills the beans with full hands-on video

It’s that time again – time for the Google-made Pixel smartphone of the season to leak in a hands-on video before its official unveiling. This is the Pixel 4a, and it’s the next in a line of shockingly full-fledged hands-on leaks with the Pixel line, going back to several generations. It’s almost as if Google has a break in their supply line, right at a point at which publishers have relatively nice cameras and the ability to release hands-on blog posts with ease.

A similar leak occurred with the Google Pixel 3, then the Pixel 3a. Now the Pixel 4, then 4a (today) appeared in imagery and/or videos before their official release date. Below you’ll see the action via TecnoLike Plus. See if you can spot any 5G symbols – unless we missed one, it would appear that the Google Pixel 4a will NOT arrive with 5G connectivity.

This time, with the Google Pixel 4a, it would appear that we’re dealing with a preproduction device, complete with the D-smile loog on the back of the machine. This is the same sort of logo that’s been seen in previously leaked Google-made test devices, in place of the Google G.

Inside this device – the leaked hardware, anyway – is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and 6GB RAM. There’s 64GB internal storage, and a 3080mAh battery. This Google Pixel 4a will run Android 10 right out the gate – and will be upgraded to Android 11 in due time.

This smartphone has a 5.8-inch display with a single punch-hole for its front-facing camera. This display has 1080 x 2340 pixels across its face. There’s a single back-facing camera in that square-looking camera array, rolling with 12.2-megapixels and an LED flash. There DOES appear to be a headphone jack at the top of this machine, much like the Pixel 3a.

We’ll likely see the Google Pixel 4a appear in full within the next few weeks. It was previously reported that the Google Pixel 4a might appear first at Google I/O 2020 in May, but things have changed. That would’ve taken place on May 12, 2020, now – we shall see!