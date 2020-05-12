Ghost of Tsushima PS4 State of Play announced for this week

If you’re looking forward to the release of Ghost of Tsushima this summer, then you’ll definitely want to catch the next PlayStation State of Play stream. Sony has announced a new State of Play for this Thursday that will be entirely devoted to Ghost of Tsushima. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that Sony and Sucker Punch are putting the final touches on the presentation, which at the moment is slated to run for around 18 minutes.

Behind The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima is quite possibly the most anticipated PS4 game of the year, so those who are looking forward to it will probably be thrilled to hear that we’re going to see an 18 minute State of Play presentation all about it. The episode is set to go live on Thursday, May 14th at 1PM PDT/4PM EDT; Sony will be streaming it both on Twitch and YouTube.

Don’t get too excited about the prospect of anything else featuring during this State of Play, though – in the PlayStation Blog announcement today, SIE Content Communications senior direct Sid Shuman says that we won’t see anything about the PlayStation 5. That news, it seems, will have to wait for a later date.

Earlier today, Sony revealed new branding for its first-party games: PlayStation Studios. We’ll see this new branding debut this fall, which means that Ghost of Tsushima will be one of the final games to carry the Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios branding.

Ghost of Tsushima, alongside The Last of Us Part II, was recently delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Originally slated for June 26th, the game was pushed back to July 17th, 2020. In any case, we’ll be covering this State of Play broadcast as it happens, and we’ll let you know if Sony and Sucker Punch announce anything big.