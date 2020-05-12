PlayStation Studios branding revealed for Sony’s PS5 games

When the PlayStation 5 launches later this year, it’ll be accompanied by new branding for Sony’s first-party titles. Sony today revealed its PlayStation Studios branding, which will be found on every first-party game for the PlayStation 5. If Sony continues to focus on pumping out first-party games like it did with the PlayStation 4, then we can expect to see this brand a lot in the coming years.

Sony owns a number of developers that comprise its first-party studios, and up until this point, they’ve existed under the unified “Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios” brand. It doesn’t take a lot to see why that brand is problematic – it’s very long, for starters, and it importantly doesn’t mention “PlayStation” at all.

The logo itself is fairly minimalist, featuring the familiar PlayStation logo and the word “Studios” underneath, but that’s just one part of this rebrand. Also debuting today is a new PlayStation Studios animation that will feature at the beginning of Sony’s first-party games, highlighting many of the franchises PlayStation has become closely associated with over the years – titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, God of War, and Ratchet and Clank.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president and head of global marketing Eric Lempel said that this will help the company back its games “in an even bigger way,” and tell consumers who may not follow the gaming industry closely that these games are coming from Sony and its first-party studios. “We’ve done everything in terms of massive robust marketing campaigns, and this is an even better way to bring together these games, united, in an easy way for fans to understand what they’re getting into,” he said.

We’ll even see the branding feature on PlayStation exclusives that make their way to PC, though the branding apparently won’t grace the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. We also won’t see it on The Last of Us Part II or Ghost of Tsushima, but presumably, all of the first-party games that launch after it will be sporting this new branding.