The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima get new release dates

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing a lot of developers to work from home, a number of games have been delayed over the past few months. One of the more notable titles to be hit with a delay was The Last of Us Part II. This was actually the second delay we’ve seen for The Last of Us Part II; the game was originally scheduled to launch on February 21st 2020, but was first pushed back to May 29th before being delayed indefinitely because of the pandemic.

Sony and Naughty Dog made the call to delay The Last of Us Part II at the beginning of April, but today, the two announced a new release date for the game: June 19th, 2020. That’s exactly three weeks after its former release date of May 29th. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment head of worldwide studios Herman Hulst said that an “ease in the global distribution environment” allowed it to make this new release date announcement.

It’s going to be a tough couple of months for fans of The Last of Us – and not because they now have to wait three weeks longer than originally anticipated. Over the weekend, much of The Last of Us Part II leaked online, spoiling large swathes of the game for those who encounter information from this leak. If you’re not interested in have the game spoiled for you, it’s probably best to avoid any discussions or videos about The Last of Us Part II until June 19th rolls around.

In addition to The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima also got a new release date today: July 17th, 2020. Originally slated for June 26th, Ghost of Tsushima was delayed because of the logistics issues presented by the pandemic, just as The Last of Us Part II was.

Behind The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima is probably the most anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive at the moment, so assuming there aren’t any further delays, it’s going to be a big summer for the platform.