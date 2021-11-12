Geely’s commercial division Farizon Auto unveils Homtruck concept semi-truck

Chinese automaker Geely’s commercial vehicle arm Farizon Auto has recently unveiled the semi-truck of the future. The Homtruck concept is a semi-truck that feels like home (hence the name). In addition, Homtruck is a new energy commercial vehicle available in various powertrain options like pure electric (with battery swapping technology), methanol hybrid, or a fossil fuel-powered range extender.

According to Farizon Auto, Homtruck integrates “work, life, and entertainment to satisfy the vital needs of its driver.” Farizon engineers went in-depth to study the needs of independent commercial vehicle drivers and fleet operators in “developing Homtruck’s hardware and software solutions to provide greater efficiencies throughout the network.”

As such, Homtruck’s CPU can connect to logistical networks to analyze and track delivery schedules while calculating real-time operating costs. Farizon adds that Homtruck’s central brain utilizes in-built vehicle sensors to analyze traffic data while optimizing the delivery route, helping to save energy. The truck also has an energy management system that optimizes power consumption while recommending the ideal refueling or recharging stations along the way.

The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (or simply Geely) is also the owner of Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus. It also manufactures vehicles under the Geely Auto brand. Last June, the automaker unveiled its Vision Starburst concept, a futuristic sedan with Cadillac-inspired design cues and four pop-up doors. And now, Geely’s commercial division is shaking up the commercial truck market with Homtruck.

Inside, Homtruck is as plush as an expensive German saloon with soft-touch fabrics, sustainable plastics, and bamboo grain materials harvested from the forests of China. The cockpit has a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen, a tea maker, and a washing machine. It also has a shower and toilet.

In addition, the driver has an AI assistant and a bevy of 360-degree cameras for added security and visibility when the truck is stationary or on the road. The Homtruck is destined for the global commercial market and will initially debut in Korea, Europe, Japan, and North America. Homtruck may be a concept for now, but Farizon Auto plans to produce the real thing by 2024.

“Farizon Auto’s Homtruck is the result of the synergies between Geely Holding’s technological expertise and its partners in the global automotive industry,” said Eric Li, Chairperson of Gelly Holding Group. “The Homtruck represents a significant move towards a net zero-carbon freight transportation system and opens the door to a new era for the logistics industry.”

Tesla Semi, watch out.