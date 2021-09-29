Galaxy S21 update adds digital keys in South Korea

Some automotive manufacturers have been working to integrate the use of digital keys with their new automobiles. With digital keys, the vehicle owner doesn’t have to have a key fob in their pocket or a key to place in the ignition to start the car and operate it. One of the coolest parts about the digital key feature is that it makes sharing a vehicle with someone else much easier.

Along with a vehicle that supports digital keys, the owner also needs a smartphone that supports the feature. Samsung has rolled out its October security patch for the Galaxy S21 series of devices. That patch is currently rolling out in Germany, the Philippines, India, and South Korea. Samsung first talked about adding the digital key feature at the Samsung Unpacked event, and it’s expected to roll out in the US and other countries as well.

Currently, the indication is that the digital key feature is only available in South Korea. However, with the feature enabled, users can register compatible car keys to Samsung Pass. The feature works with certain Audi, BMW, Genesis, and Ford vehicles. The Digital Key feature allows for locking and unlocking the doors, starting the engine, and driving.

The Digital Key update is rolling out to South Korea first, indicating Samsung is taking the rollout of the feature slow. While the October security update is available in other countries right now, the update delivers different firmware numbers depending on the country.

In other regions getting the update, the firmware is G99*BXXU3AUIE, while in South Korea, the firmware ends in AUIG. In countries where the update is available, users can check for it in the Software Update section in settings.