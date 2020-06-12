Galaxy Note 20 leak says Samsung’s back to fan-favorites

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was tipped today to be coming with a flat display. That might not seem like a big deal to you if you’ve not been using Galaxy Note devices for the past half-decade or more – especially if you’ve never tried to use a stylus on a display with curved edges. But if you have used a Galaxy Note with what they call an “Infinity Display” with curved edges, you might well know how annoying it can be to keep… falling off the edges.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will likely have a relatively flat frontside display glass. We can safely expect that the back of the phone will still have some curves near the sides – but the front seems to be getting back to basics. If you’ll head back to the feature written by my fellow writer JC back a in July of 2019, you’ll see what I mean: “I love the Galaxy Note but not the curved edge trend it helped create.”

Note20 uses a flat screen, its rounded rectangle looks more like Galaxy A71, unlike Note10.

Only the Note20 Ultra looks like the successor to the Note10 series. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 12, 2020

According to Ice Universe – notoriously accurate Samsung news leaker Ice Universe – we’ll see two different sorts of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 device. The standard Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a nearly-flat display glass up front, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a curved edge display, or Infinity Display.

There’s no reason to believe that either the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra will be released without an S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family was also tipped to be released with some other candidates for S Pen functionality – the ZFlip 5G (less likely) and the Galaxy Fold 2 (slightly more likely). But given the issues reported on the Galaxy Fold’s folding display with S Pen digitizer tech – that’s not likely this year.

The Galaxy Note 20, flat, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, curved – like two branches of a tree, rolling with basically the same camera setups given to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, respectively. It’s all expected to arrive at a virtual event on August 5th, 2020. The release date for the lot is expected to be August 20th, 2020 – but we shall see!