Galaxy Note 20 event tip says Foldable age has only just begun

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will apparently be extremely similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20, for the most part. There’ll be a Samsung S Pen in the Galaxy Note 20 series, there’ll be slightly more square corners, but otherwise – very similar.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy ZFlip 5G will likely have similar, if not lower prices than the launch prices of their predecessors. Now that Samsung’s made a significant amount of folding display units, they’ll have brought the price down (thank you supply and demand), and the final hardware can appear… nearly affordable.

Rumors suggest that the Samsung virtual event for the Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and ZFlip 5G, will happen on August 5th, 2020. The release date for the Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and ZFlip 5G is expected to be August 20th, 2020. It’d be wild to see ALL of these devices released at the same time… but there it is!

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and stay tuned for more details on the other two major releases. The Foldable generation of smart Android products isn’t over just yet – if Samsung has anything to say about it, this era’s only just begun.