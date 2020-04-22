Galaxy Note 20 clues tip transformative changes

Today a set of images appeared throughout the Samsung Galaxy Store with indicators of design changes in the next wave of Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would be the most obvious target for major changes that we’ve seen in these images, but it’s just as possible that Samsung would hold off until their headline 2021 line of Samsung Galaxy S phones is ready for prime-time. In any case, it would appear that the notches and the holes are about to become a thing of the past.

The Samsung Galaxy S and Note lineup over the past couple of years switched from a relatively small bezel-toting bunch to a system of phones with displays with punch-holes. The result is a phone collection with displays with a black dot or a pill-shaped black spot where the front-facing cameras and/or sensors need to appear.

This system was never meant to last forever. Samsung’s been transitioning away from the need for bezels toward a smartphone line with no bezels whatsoever (or nearly none, since we still have fingers.) The transition here leads to a smartphone line that’s effectively a floating display panel.

If what we’re seeing in teaser and/or promo images from the Galaxy Store are intentionally pushing our expectations into the near-future, Samsung’s design department is about to get exciting to a game-changing degree. One image was relayed to us via SamMobile, which in turn was shared by a helpful Samsung smartphone user.

The middle device in this set shows an exceedingly thin smartphone with a display that reaches as far toward the edges of the device as any Samsung phone that’s come before it. It also has no punch hole in its display whatsoever. Still no word on the plastic bits for the back – but that might well be a different story altogether.

Another pair of images from the Galaxy Store and Samsung Rewards – show similar indicators that Samsung’s ready to push our expectations beyond the bezel, beyond the punch-hole.

The other possibility is that someone handling the graphic design for the Samsung Galaxy App Store wanted to play an intricate trick on everyone, dropping imagery of Samsung phone designs without bezels, without punch-holes, just to see what sort of effect they’d have on the public. We’re hoping the future holds displays without interruption – what a world that’d be!