Four best designed phones of 2020 anyone would fall for

Smartphones will come and go but only a few will leave their mark when remembered years down the line. Although coronavirus pandemic disrupted virtually everything on this planet, that didn’t hold back smartphone makers from experimenting with mainstream phone designs that shout out loud thanks to their unique look and functionality. Putting together a form factor that’s not only distinct but also functional in more ways than one is an art, and a few smartphones in 2020 are a testimony to that fact. Here’s a rundown of the best-designed phones we came across this year – ones that captured the interest of the mainstream industry unprecedentedly.

LG Wing

First on the list is a phone that’s broken the barriers of contemporary, foraying into a niche of early adopters who are hard to impress. The LG Wing is this year’s most radically designed smartphone – the first of its kind, and it has to be said – not a bad effort. It looks like a typical phone (a little thick though) until it is swiveled with one hand, just like a fidget spinner.

The phone can be swiveled 200,000 times, so you don’t need to worry about it going bad anytime soon. It can be a regular smartphone for most times but when you need to multitask, LG Wing has got you covered with the dual-screen – a 6.8-inch OLED main screen and a secondary 3.9-inch OLED. It can be used as a gimbal for steady recording (at even 4K 60 fps) because of the holding position, and even comes with a gimbal mode with tons of functions.

Consuming video content on LG Wing will be a treat – using music player with one screen displaying the visualization and the other screen showing the media controls. Or maybe having a better interface while navigating in your car. The options are countless and app developers are going to come up with ways to explore that.

On the inside, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB expandable storage option. The phone has a decent 4,000mAh battery and good camera setup with a 64MP main sensor on the rear along with two other lenses, and a 32MP shooter on the front.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Not the first time Samsung has created a folding device, but the evolutionary process has impressed us to the bits. The hottest new smartphone of 2020 – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 already has countless takers because of its eye-popping design matched with the winning hardware. The new hinge design allows for desirable positioning of the phone – it can be stopped at any point along the way since it has a very different structural integrity. The external display has been ramped up from the previous model by Samsung – it is such an improvement with a larger display.

When unfolded the device is almost like a tablet – giving you a multitude of uses for multitasking thanks to the layout and scale. Split-screen usage is so much satisfying on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with seamless options to do many things at once. Multimedia usage is where the things start to shine with a 120Hz refresh rate 7.6-inch display paired with the superior speakers. The cameras on the phone are also top-notch with a 12MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lens. Camera sensors on the device are decent and they capture impressive photos. Same is true for the 10MP front camera.

AS for the hardware, you won’t have anything to complain – it has top of the line Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 12GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB storage and a stellar 4,500mAh battery. Overall the phone is something you want in your pocket – it lets you do so much with the performance that’s unmatchable – and design, it is one thing that really stands out.

Motorola Razr 5G

A remake of the original classic flip phone, the Motorola Razr 5G is the device to go for if you like things sleek and minimal. The display really blends in around the edges of the phone, giving it a lot of character and design prowess. The seam on the P-OLED display is almost negligible if you compare to the Fold 2, so much so that you can barely identify the hinge – that’s simply awesome. The external screen is smaller when compared to the Fold2, but then this is going to appeal to a very different audience.

The flip action of the phone is nostalgic and it can be addictive on the device, and using it for calls is very appealing due to the ergonomic design. 48MP camera on the rear delivers punchy photos and the fact that it doubles as your selfie shooter, the phone takes equally good photos in that mode too.

On the processing front, the phone lags behind the Fold 2, as it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SOC and 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB storage. The battery too is a bit on the lower side for a 2020 phone at 2,800 mAh, but then it is justified considering how Motorola has managed to make this device so sleek.

iPhone 12 Pro

The next-generation iPhone 12 is a throwback to the previously popular version, one that many users were looking forward to. The device we are interested here is the iPhone 12 Pro from the series that more or less looks the same when the design is considered. Apple has put a lot of attention to detail in the iPhone 12 Pro, although it is not as flamboyant as some of the other smartphones on this list. Still, the design is right on point, it will grow on you for perfection, while the surgical-grade stainless steel frame will feel good in the hand.

iPhone 12 Pro has a Ceramic Glass Shield coating promising superior protection against drop damage, and underneath there is the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Cameras on the device are great with the 12MP main sensor along with two other 12MP lenses for telephoto and ultra-wide. The advantage comes in the form of a LiDAR depth sensor that instantly gives you a lead with better low-light photographs and videos. The MagSafe system is another advantage the iPhone 12 Pro has since it opens up new avenues for accessories and use case scenarios.

The performance of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is as good as it gets with the A14 Bionic chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The battery is 2,815 mAh, but it is highly optimized with the software environment for a stellar backup before you need a recharge.