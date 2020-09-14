LG WING 5G released with features both strange and refreshing

This morning LG held a special event to reveal the LG WING 5G, a unique device with a swinging display. This device is part of the “LG Explorer Project”, a project in which the company explores new and exciting ways to innovate for the future with “new and distinct, yet practical innovations.” This device will launch with Verizon first, then with T-Mobile USA, and other carriers in the USA.

The LG WING 5G works with a swivel and second screen, as LG puts it. We’ve seen the device in action several times over the past couple of weeks, thanks to leaks and LG’s own efforts to kick-start interest in the device. Take for example the LG Wing developer guide leaked overnight. There you’ll see what a developer sees when LG aims to get them onboard with futuristic two-screen apps.

The LG WING 5G works with a pair of displays. The first is a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED display – that swings out. The swing reveals a second display that’s 3.9-inches large with G-OLED tech and 1240 x 1080 pixels across its face.

The hinge between the displays is made to withstand movement for a long, long time, with many, many movements. “The hinge mechanism in LG WING has proven to be reliable even after 200,000 swivels – this averages out to about 100 motions every day for five years. ”

This smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC inside with a Snapdragon X52 5G modem-RF system. This device works with 8GB RAM as well as 256GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for up to 2TB expanded storage.

On the rear is a set of three camera lenses. The main camera is 64MP, there’s a 13MP wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view, and 12MP “ultra-wide with Hexa Motion Sensors” to round out the collection.

– Ultra High Resolution (64MP Standard 4 (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm)

– 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm)

– 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)

Camera action up front is handled by a pop-up 32MP camera that’ll appear when the camera is activated. Inside the device is a 4000mAh battery and Android 10. We’ll see Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, NFC, USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 compatible) connectivity, and an interesting set of special features.

– Dual Recording

– LG 3D Sound Engine

– In-display Fingerprint Sensor

– Hexa Motion Stabilization (as noted above)

– Wireless Charging

– Gimbal Motion Camera

Two colors will be offered with this device, including Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. The LG WING 5G price will be a cool $2,000. That’s two thousand dollars, right out the gate. Specific pricing for carriers has not yet been revealed.