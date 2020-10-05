Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS smartwatches revealed post-Google deal

This morning Fossil revealed several new smartwatches with Wear OS by Google and surprisingly low prices. The device line is called Fossil Gen 5E, and it comes in 7 different base iterations. This expands the Fossil collection of Wear OS smartwatches by a considerable amount and should serve to drive down watches in previous generations.

Fossil, known for their wide range of watch devices at a variety of price points seems to be becoming the go-to place for smartwatches running Wear OS by Google – they’ve never given up on the OS, after all. How could they, when there’s been a Google deal in the mix?

The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch was released today in a number of forms with matching straps in-box. These include the Black Silicone, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh, Black Stainless Steel, Two-Tone Stainless Steel, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, and Blush Silicone, with a variety of iterations (with different available straps) therein.

These watches work with the Google Wear OS app on Android or iOS. They each roll with 1GB RAM, 4GB internal media storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 system-on-chip. Each works with Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and Wi-fi connectivity.

This watch line has a physical home button, a touchscreen, and voice-input. Each watch has vibration feedback for notifications and a loudspeaker for audio output. These watches work with 5ATM water resistance, an accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and a PPG Heart Rate sensor.

The battery inside is charged with a unique magnetic charger that “snaps to rings on watch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use.” This charger can charge the battery of the watch to 80% in 50 minutes (if charging from zero) and has 24 hr battery time (or “multi day Extended Mode”).

Pre-orders start today, the official release date (for shipping) is “close to Nov 03, 2020” per Fossil. These watches will cost approximately $250 USD each, with optional replacement straps for approximately $30, $50, and on upward.

If you head in to the Wear OS by Google collection at Fossil’s online store, you’ll see devices spanning the last several years. They’ve still got their original Fossil Sport Smartwatch available at a relatively deep discount – just under $100 where its original price was $275.

The most extravagant Fossil Wear OS smartwatch to date remains available at their online store as well. That’s the Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Interchangeable Strap Box Set, with an original price of $325, currently at the store for $192.86.