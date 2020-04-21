Fortnite released to Google Play for Android, Epic explains why

Epic Games launched Fortnite to Android 18 months ago, without releasing the game to Google Play. The game was released to iOS through the Apple app store, but for Android, Epic Games tried to operate through their own website for app downloads. Epic revealed today that they’ve decided to launch to Google Play – but why the change of heart?

Epic Games suggested that they were not pleased with the deal Google uses for profit sharing through Google Play. Epic Games has claimed to be a big supporter of open operating systems, suggesting multiple times over the past decade that they’d rather operate on their own terms than play by any other major corporation’s rules. Now, it would seem, they’re subject to circumstance.

Epic Games full statement about why they're putting Fortnite on Google Play sure is something. pic.twitter.com/BtdidkVYcm — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 21, 2020

Per the “full statement” from Epic Games on the situation, Google’s position with app stores, app downloads, and everything in-between puts them at a disadvantage. Epic Games has one of the most popular games on the planet. Despite Fortnite’s success, Epic Games’ statement suggests that they’re unable to operate on Android without releasing their game to Google Play.

“We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future,” wrote an Epic Games representative, “so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field.”

Until then, you’ll be able to download Fortnite from Google Play for many of the newest Android devices, starting today and reaching on into the future, indefinitely. NOTE: If you’re looking for Fortnite on Google Play and you find any title with “Fortnite” in the title and the developer is not Epic Games, Inc, you might be looking at a misleading or otherwise unofficial piece of software. The official Fortnite app comes from “Epic Games, Inc” on Google Play and – still – through The Epic Games Fortnite website.