Fortnite leak may have confirmed biggest Season 3 rumor

Last week, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 was delayed for the second time, but today, we’re getting some indication of what this new season might entail. If a leaked image purportedly from the new season is any indication, it looks like Fortnite‘s map is about to be flooded, seemingly confirming one of the biggest rumors about Season 3 up to this point.

The leaked was first published by FNBRLeaks on Twitter, which pulled it from a Sony PlayStation Store listing for Fortnite that was apparently updated too early. That a PS Store listing would be updated early makes some degree of sense in this case, as Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 was originally supposed to go live this week.

New Fortnite Battle Royale Icon: pic.twitter.com/Qhid3vUBR8 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) June 1, 2020

In any case, it seems the PlayStation Store listing has since been changed, but not before FNBRLeaks was able to capture some screenshots and share them with the rest of the world. The new image shows the Fortnite Battle Bus floating over an endless sea with a small deserted island in the background, suggesting that the world has indeed been flooded. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Epic may flood Fortnite‘s map for Season 3, and this leak adds more evidence to that particular rumor.

What this means for gameplay is unknown at this point, and if Epic is actually planning to flood Fortnite‘s map, we probably won’t have details on how gameplay will change until shortly before the patch goes live – something that’s now scheduled for Thursday, June 11, a week after its previous release date of June 4th.

Before Season 2, Chapter 3 arrives, Fortnite players have a “Doomsday” event called “The Device” to look forward to, which is happening on Saturday, June 6th at 2PM EDT. It’s there that we’ll likely learn more about Chapter 3, but players are advised to show up 30 minutes early to secure their spot for the event. We’ll let you know what Epic reveals this weekend, so stay tuned for more on that.