Fortnite’s Doomsday event and Season 3 delayed: What you need to know

Fans hoped it wouldn’t happen, yet here we are: the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 has been delayed yet again. The season is no longer scheduled to arrive on June 4, Epic announced in a brief statement on Thursday.

Fortnite players will, the company said, have to wait an extra week, assuming there aren’t any additional delays. The big ‘Doomsday’ event has also been delayed.

Delays have been the common theme linking the past couple of Fortnite seasons, though Epic has historically kept players in the dark about the reasons for its date changes. That same trend holds true this time, as well, with the company merely stating when the event and Season 3 release are now scheduled to happen at later dates sans an explanation about why.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 had previously been delayed from late May to June 4; the anticipated big finale event referred to by players as ‘Doomsday’ was originally scheduled to happen this weekend. It seems that Epic was caught off guard by whatever triggered this delay — it had already launched the countdown timer in the game, which has to be updated with the new event time.

The live ‘Doomsday’ event is officially called ‘The Device,’ according to Epic, and it is now scheduled to happen at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on June 6, a Saturday. Players are advised that ‘space is limited’ for this event and so they should get into the match half an hour early. It’s unclear what Epic means by limited space as this is the first event that has included this warning.

Season 3 will be released on Thursday, June 11. The additional week will give players a bit more time to unlock additional tiers in the existing Battle Pass, the only upside of the delay. The company recently added new challenges to the game, giving players something to do to keep the season marginally interesting.