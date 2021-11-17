Fortnite Chapter 3: Clear your calendar for December

The month of December will be monstrous for Fortnite gamers at all levels. Clues currently point toward a series of events that’ll blast us through some of the most major brands and characters from long-awaited franchise crossovers, like Naruto and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. We might also very well see the destruction of the map, with bombs, with a whole lot of water, flooding, and a real “slippery feet” sort of situation as we transition into the future.

Event spoilers from sources like FNBRintel suggest we’re on the verge of a major sea change, of sorts. We’re seeing “Breach Lens” with a wave, surface, and “escape transition.” We’re seeing terms like “Catchup PreTeleport” for “players before they are teleported using the catchup mechanic,” and “sideways spawn FX” that’ll be shown “every time sideways spawner spawns new creature.”

It’s possible that the final event will begin on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM. That’s the end of the Taxi Banner, anyway – and it’d fit right inside speculation and rumors suggesting the start of Season 3 and the release dates as such.

UPDATE: To be clear, we’re looking at a Blackhole event – transition – on the 5th and 6th, and an event start on the 7th. In any case, the island is destabilizing, and everything is about to get wacky.

The month of December will also play host to a release of new skins and such for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for December 17, 2021 in theaters, while The Book of Boba Fett will be released on Disney+ on December 29, 2021. As is generally the case, Fortnite will see the release of these characters just before their arrival on the big (or small) screen – Boba Fett will appear in Fortnite on December 24, 2021, at 7PM ET.