Ford Ranger receives three accessory packages from Ford Performance

The new Ford Ranger is receiving a slew of accessory packages from Ford Performance. This coincides with the Ranger’s power boost upgrade – also courtesy of Ford Performance – a couple of months back. Whereas the previous upgrade was enough to add 45 more horsepower to the Ranger’s standard 270-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, the new accessory packages are meant to improve the Ranger’s rugged styling and off-road credentials.

“The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even further with even more freedom with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership,” said Eric Cin, Global Director, Ford Vehicle Personalization. “Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love.”

The Ford Performance level 1 package starts at $2,495 and includes Fox 2.0 Performance Series front and rear shock absorbers (specifically tuned for Ford Performance), 17-inch gray wheels, an off-road leveling kit, and a Ford Performance windshield banner including some nasty bedside graphics to complete the outdoorsy look.

Next up, of course, is the Ford Performance Level 2 package. It includes all the goodies from Level 1 but throws in additional niceties like blue tow hooks, a stainless steel license frame, a Rigid off-road fog light kit, and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires (265/70/R17). The good news is Level 2 includes the Ford Performance engine calibration kit we previously mentioned earlier. It adds 45 horses and 60 more torques for a total output of 315 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. The Ford Performance Level 2 upgrade starts at $4,495.

Last but not least is the Ford Performance Level 3 package. Starting at $8,995, the kit includes both Level 1 and Level 2 upgrades including a Rigid 40-inch light bar, red tow hooks, a sport exhaust, an ARB front bumper (winch not included), and a Ford Performance chase rack. “The success we’ve seen with Ranger’s personalization is a combination of customer and dealer enthusiasm for Ford-backed accessory options,” added Cin.

The Ford Ranger Level 1 and Level 2 upgrades are available to order this August. However, the Level 3 package won’t be available until next summer.