Ford quietly doubled the number of 2021 Bronco First Edition it’ll make

Ford quietly increased the number of 2021 Bronco First Edition trucks it took reservations for, risking early-adopter frustration after demand wildly outstripped supply. The automaker initially intended to offer just 3,500 of the First Edition trucks, with the promise that buyers would be first in line to get their new SUV when it arrives at dealerships next year.

That, combined with the high level of standard equipment, saw demand skyrocket. Less than 24 hours after Ford put the Bronco First Edition up on its reservation system, every single one of the $59,305 (plus destination) trucks was snapped up.

In fact, Ford conceded today, not only the original 3,500 trucks were reserved, but a further 3,500 it surreptitiously added to the pot. Bronco First Edition reservation holders were notified of the change today, it was reported in the Bronco6G forums. A Ford spokesperson confirmed the increase to SlashGear.

“Due to overwhelming demand, we made a one-time increase to the quantity of limited-edition First Edition models to 7,000 total,” Mike Levine, North America Product Communications Manager, told us in a statement. “Reservations for the limited-edition First Edition 2- and 4-door Broncos are full.”

Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t gone down entirely well among prospective owners, who suddenly find that their exclusive truck is a little less exclusive than they believed. Ford seems to have at least recognized that potential frustration.

“If this changes your interest in First Edition, we understand,” the company said in its email to reservation holders, “and remind all those who reserved that you’re able to edit your series at time of order. If you choose to cancel your reservation, your $100 deposit will be refunded automatically.”

Just how many will actually opt to change their selected model remains to be seen. Ford has seven other trims for the 2021 Bronco, ranging from the entry-level Bronco Base at $29,995 (plus $1,495 destination) for the 2-door, or $34,695 for the 4-door. In-between that and the First Edition there is a wide range of different options and packages, depending on whether you want more off-roading ability, more luxury, or a rugged, washable interior, among other factors.

Ford’s reservation system effectively stakes a place in line for the new Bronco, demand for which is expected to initially well exceed the number of trucks the automaker can build. Orders will be taken by reservation holders’ local dealerships, with the books expected to open on that later in the year. Production of the truck is due to begin early in 2021.