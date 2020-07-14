Ford has bad news if you wanted a 2021 Bronco First Edition

Bad news if you were hoping to snap up one of Ford’s well-spec’d 2021 Bronco First Edition trucks. The reservation system for the upcoming SUV may only have gone live last night – and production isn’t even due to start until early in 2021 – but if you decided to sleep on staking your claim, you’re out of luck.

Ford announced a full eight versions for the 2021 Bronco last night, catering to a variety of different drivers. At the entry-level, there’s the Bronco Base with a $29,995 (plus $1,495 destination) price tag for the 2-door, or $34,695 (plus destination) for the 4-door.

At the other end of the range is the Bronco First Edition. That starts at $59,305 for the 2-door, and is effectively fully-loaded: heated leather seats, the beefy Badlands mechanicals, upgraded cabin tech and trim, and a modular hard-top. Ford only plans to make 3,500 of them, and they’ve all been snapped up.

For the moment, Ford is only taking $100 for each reservation. That’s fully-refundable, too, and will be until actual orders are placed in late 2020. The first deliveries – of which the 2021 Bronco First Edition will be, unsurprisingly, the first to arrive – are scheduled from spring 2021.

There are some sensible caveats that ford has put in place to try to avoid a few enterprising early buyers hogging all the cars and then reselling them for a profit. For a start, each person is only allowed to make two reservations per Ford account. The reservation itself cannot be transferred, either.

“Reservations will be fulfilled in approximately the same order received, based on final ordering and production of similarly configured Broncos,” Ford explains of the process next year. “All reservations will be completed before production of stock units begins.”

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Ford’s earliest version of a new model get snapped up in short order. Much the same thing happened late last year, when reservations for the Mustang Mach-E First Edition were opened. After ten days, a Ford spokesperson confirmed, all examples of the EV were spoken for.

Unlike with the Bronco First Edition, Ford wouldn’t be drawn on just how many Mustang Mach-E First Edition crossovers it planned to build, so we can’t really make any like-for-like comparisons when it comes to demand. Still, the fact that Ford is having to throttle the number of people that can access its Bronco reservation system suggests the pent-up interest in the iconic nameplate is definitely translating into a whole lot of curiosity post-reveal.